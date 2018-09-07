Come on Scotland!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A healthy Mid Argyll support will be at Hampden this evening (Friday September 7) to see Scotland take on face World Cup semi-finalists Belgium at Hampden Park.

A bus load of 40 youngsters from Lochgilphead Soccer Centre headed off to Glasgow on Friday afternoon to cheer on Scotland in their friendly game.

The match is a warm-up before the serious business begins on Monday September 10 as Scotland begin the inaugural Nations League at home to Albania.

Here we go again. Fingers crossed…