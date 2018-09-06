Oban Sealife Sanctuary set to close

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Scottish Sealife Sanctuary in Barcaldine, near Oban, will close its doors on October 31 unless a buyer is found.

The much-loved attraction, which opened in 1979, currently employs 11 people.

Work is starting to transfer the creatures in the care of the sanctuary to other centres in the UK with the help of vets, marine biologists and logistics experts to ensure the wellbeing of all the animals.

On its Facebook page the Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary posted: ‘After comprehensively reviewing every possible option, there isn’t a viable way to sustain the significant investment that is required to keep the sanctuary open.

‘This was an enormously tough decision which has been reached with a heavy heart and with the utmost consideration.

‘We’d like to say a huge thank you to all our staff who have been incredibly understanding and have shown amazing commitment and team work over the years. We also want to thank all our wonderful guests for their support.’