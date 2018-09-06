MOJO – The Hollow Mountain String Band

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

MOJO 2018 is fast approaching – seven weeks and counting.

But if all you music makers, shakers and fans cannot wait until the big night, check out the MOJO Facebook page for demos, more information on each of the acts and their individual social media accounts.

The Hollow Mountain String Band takes its name from Ben Cruachan, a local mountain that was hollowed out to make way or a power station and what a power station of music this band is indeed.

Started in 2011 by two lifelong friends and music associates; John McMahon on vocals, guitar, harmonica and Rab Woods on vocals, banjo, guitar and many more. They play their shared love of American traditional music such as blue grass, honky tonk and blues and have successfully brewed it with some Scottish Celtic influence. They call their music ‘Americeilidh’, like the wild west meets west Argyll.

In 2015, the addition of Nigel Frydman (formerly Billy Bragg’s bassist) gave the funky bass he plays a major role. In 2016 Ann Barlow joined the group with her lively fiddle playing to compliment their unique, infectuous and rich, down-to-earth sound.

Recently, Michelle McAnally completed their line up with the steady hand of drums and percussion added to great effect.

The coming together of all these experienced players is a feel good, foot-stomping flowing of rhythm you won’t forget. It’s a yee-haw and a yee braw.

The Hollow Mountain String Band hope to continue bringing their music to venues all over, maybe transatlantic in the future?

MOJO kicks off on Saturday October 20 in Craignish Village Hall.