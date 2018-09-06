Mini Rugby players kick off season at Mull Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mini Rugby players from Oban Lorne, Mid Argyll and Etive Vikings along with hosts Isle of Mull RFC kicked off the 2018/2019 Mini Rugby Dalriada season on Saturday September 1 at Garmony.

The festival was the first of this season’s Dalriada Festivals that involve rugby clubs throughout Argyll along with Highland visitors Lochaber RFC from Fort William.

Saturday’s festival attracted a great turnout of players, parents and supporters with some fantastic rugby on show from all of the teams in attendance.

The scores from Saturday were as follows:

P4/5

Etive Vikings 4-3 Oban Lorne

Isle of Mull 5-6 Mid Argyll

Oban Lorne B 0-5 Etive Vikings

Oban Lorne 6-4 Isle of Mull

Isle of Mull 5-3 Oban Lorne B

Mid Argyll 1-4 Oban Lorne

Mid Argyll 5-5 Oban Lorne B

Isle of Mull 1-5 Etive Vikings

Etive Viking 5-3 Mid Argyll

Oban Lorne 5-1 Oban Lorne B

P6/7

Oban Lorne 7-5 Oban Lorne B

Etive Vikings 6-5 Mid Argyll

Isle of Mull 6-8 Etive Vikings

Mid Argyll 6-3 Oban Lorne B

Mid Argyll 2-7 Oban Lorne

Isle of Mull 7-7 Oban Lorne B

Oban Lorne 6-5 Isle of Mull

Oban Lorne B 1-6 Etive Vikings

Isle of Mull 4-7 Mid Argyll

Etive Viking 7-5 Oban Lorne

This season mini rugby clubs across the country will be trialling Scottish Rugby’s new law variations that look to promote a faster, more skilful and enjoyable game. The new laws were used in Saturday’s festival with fantastic results given the large number of tries awarded.

Mid Argyll RFC hosts the next festival on Saturday September 8 at the Ropework Park in Lochgilphead from 12pm.