Miller’s Online Market returns to Lochgilphead

Liz Miller is returning to Lochgilphead with her pop-up shop filled with an eclectic mix of items.

With a wide range of clothes, from many high street stores such as Debenhams and Marks and Spencer, ranging in sizes from 6 to 32, the savvy entrepreneur will be in Lochgilphead on Saturday September 8 to sell from her vast collection.

Beyond clothes, you might discover all sorts of hidden gems – from accordions to kayaks and everything in between.

Cash and cards are accepted at the pop-up shop which will be open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday September 8 in Lochgilphead Baptist Church.