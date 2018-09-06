Fundraisers walk nine miles for Macmillan Cancer Support

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Twenty one hardy souls banded together to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

People of all ages walked from The Steamer Terminal in Ardrishaig, nine miles along the Crinan Canal.

Kathleen Young of the Mid Argyll Macmillan Cancer Support group said: ‘The walk proved another successful fundraiser for Macmillan, 21 walkers of all age groups plus Robbie the dog all managed to complete the nine mile walk.

‘The weather this year was kind and walkers were rewarded at Crinan with tea, coffee and home baking courtesy of Cathy Robertson. Thanks are extended to Cathy and the volunteers at Crinan and to everyone for walking on the day.’