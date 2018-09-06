European Water Ski Championships make a splash in Dunoon
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
The European Water Ski Racing Championships blasted off on Sunday August 26.
Competitors from all over arrived in Dunoon for a week of racing as they skimmed gracefully over the Holy Loch.
Results are posted on the Waterski Racing Europe Facebook page @waterskiracingeurope
Thanks to Ronnie Cairns for the photo.