European Water Ski Championships make a splash in Dunoon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The European Water Ski Racing Championships blasted off on Sunday August 26.

Competitors from all over arrived in Dunoon for a week of racing as they skimmed gracefully over the Holy Loch.

Results are posted on the Waterski Racing Europe Facebook page @waterskiracingeurope

Thanks to Ronnie Cairns for the photo.