BOWfest 2018 – what a line-up!
Friday 6.30pm to 10.30pm:
Tide Lines, Seven Nations, Beinn Lee, The Coaltown Daisies, Acoustic Butterfly
Saturday 11.30am to 9pm:
Donnie Munro Band, Heron Valley, Dr Hip and The Blues Operation, The Bhangra Beatles, The Camans, Rhuvaal, Project Smok, Gnoss, Katie and Abi, Bar None Community Choir
Sunday 11.30am to 7.45pm
Skipinnish, Bwani Junction, The Hur, The 101, Ri Cheile, The Big Shoogle, The Coaltown Daisies, Hannah Rarity Band, Snuff Box, Holly Tiegan
Food
Loch Fyne Oysters, Real Mackay Stovies, Homeground Coffee, Inveraray Castle Tea Room, Aye Love Real Food, Nomad Wood Fired Pizza, Winston Churchill Venison, Wee Isle Dairy, Sheffield Farm, The Isle of Skye Baking Company, Coast, Duntarrin Foods, J.R. Fine Foods
Loch Fyne Whisky Tent
Over 100 whiskies behind the bar including:
Arran, Auchentoshan, Bowmore, Bruichladdich, Bunnahabhain, Caol Ila, Glen Scotia, Jura, Kilchoman, Lagavulin, Laphroaig, The Loch Fyne, Loch Lomond, Oban, Springbank, Talisker, plus more. Drams from £2.50
Crafts
Alison McIntosh Prentice, Cardross Crab Art, Slate Island Seaweed, Janice Bracey, Daisy Rocks Design, Keltic Fairie, Scottish Landscape Photography by John Ellis, Susan Berry Studio and Gallery, Mansefield Studios, Barrhead Leather, Ancient Win and Bev Co., Divine Hag, Campbell Bike Workshop, Thistle Fairy Designs, Urban Pirate, Truly Trossachs, Bluebell Jewels, Highland Homewares, Love Dove Cottage, Bamboo Make-up Brushes, Kintyre Preserves, Stirling Gin, Barefoot on the Croft, KMR Candles, Art by the Loch, Shop All Sortz.
Children’s entertainment
Funky chicken, circus tricks, face painting, magician, bungee trampoline, climbing wall, tea cups, fly fishing. Free and included in ticket.
Festival kitchen
Calum hall, Jordan Clark, Graeme Cheevers, Andrew MacLugash, Eddie Scott, Gary MacLean (Masterchef).