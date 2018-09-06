BOWfest 2018 – what a line-up!

Friday 6.30pm to 10.30pm:

Tide Lines, Seven Nations, Beinn Lee, The Coaltown Daisies, Acoustic Butterfly

Saturday 11.30am to 9pm:

Donnie Munro Band, Heron Valley, Dr Hip and The Blues Operation, The Bhangra Beatles, The Camans, Rhuvaal, Project Smok, Gnoss, Katie and Abi, Bar None Community Choir

Sunday 11.30am to 7.45pm

Skipinnish, Bwani Junction, The Hur, The 101, Ri Cheile, The Big Shoogle, The Coaltown Daisies, Hannah Rarity Band, Snuff Box, Holly Tiegan