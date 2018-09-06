Announcements 01/09/18 – 07/09/18

BIRTHS

MARTIN

James and Jo-anne are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Emma Kate, on August 14, 2018, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Grateful thanks to all midwives in both Campbeltown and Paisley.

MARRIAGES

PARKIN – SEMPLE

At the Lorne and Lowland Church, Campbeltown, on August 31, 2018, by Rev M Forrest, Robert Joseph Orr, only son of Tom and Eileen, Higher Daviesdykes, Newmains, Wishaw, to Karen Isabel, second daughter of Jim and Fiona, Dalbhraddan, Southend, Campbeltown. A truly happy day for both families.

DEATHS

DAY – John Christopher (Chris). Peacefully, on Tuesday, August 29, 2018, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Chris, 16 Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig (formerly of Ford), aged 83 years, much loved father of Angus (died 1991) and Rory, beloved grandfather to Rosie and Jamie and dear former husband of Valerie, Ardfern. Funeral service at Craignish Parish Church, Ardfern, on Monday, September 10 at 11.30am, followed by burial at Kirkton. Many thanks to the nurses, doctors and the teams at Argyll Homecare and Caledonia Court for all their support.

KENDRICK – Peacefully at home, Drumore House, Low Drumore, Bellochantuy, on September 4, 2018, Florrie Kendrick, née Wike, in her 81st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Colin Kendrick, much loved mum of Ian, mother-in-law of Karen and a much loved granny, great granny, sister and aunt. Funeral service will be held in the Free Church, Campbeltown, on Friday, September 14, 2018, at 1.00pm, thereafter to Patchan Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Shopper Aid, Campbeltown.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 5, 2018, Malcolm Robertson (Callum), in his 95th year, 19 Witchburn Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Catherine Reid, much loved father of Catriona, father-in-law of Roy, loving grandad to Stephen and Kelly, and old papa to Stephanie, Bethan and Aimee. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

STANESBY – On August 31, 2018, suddenly, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, Michael (Mike) Stanesby, aged 56 years, beloved husband of Louise, much loved father of Esther, Naomi, Rachel and Isaac. Funeral service at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Clachan Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Clachan Village Hall Development Fund.

MEMORIAL SERVICES

RYAN – Frances, Julia and Ross would like to thank everyone for their kindness and thoughtfulness over the last few months. There will now not be a memorial service for Nick in October.

acknowledgements

GILLESPIE – Flora, Lorraine and Kerry would like to thank family and friends for their prayers, messages, visits, phone calls, cards and flowers following the loss of Rodger. Special thanks to the care team, doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital and Health Centre for their wonderful care and attention, we truly are grateful for the service given. Thank you to Rodger Crooks and Willie Crossan for the thoughtful and comforting service and also David McEwan for playing the organ. Thank you to T A Blair Funeral Directors for the comforting care and help given to the family in our sadness. Thanks also to the Argyll Hotel for the purvey. Finally, our thanks to everyone who paid their respects at the church and graveside. The retiral collection raised £1,029.49 for the Campbeltown Dialysis Unit and the Acute Ward at Campbeltown Hospital. Rodger will be sadly missed but will be forever in our hearts.

WILLETT – Marion and the family of the late Peter Willett would like to thank everyone who sent us flowers, cards and kind wishes. Their support during this sad time meant a great deal to us. Special thanks to those who travelled to Cardross to be with us for Peter’s funeral. We would also like to thank the staff of the Campbeltown Hospital Acute Ward, Dr Gordon Anderson, the community nurses and Peter’s carers; T A Blair for their compassionate and professional service; our Humanist celebrant, Professor Maggie Kinloch, for her beautiful and joyous eulogy in celebration of Peter’s life; and Cardross Golf Club for their excellent catering. Finally, thank you to all those who donated to animal charities in Peter’s name.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAREY – In loving memory of a very special auntie, Patsy.

Those we hold so dear, Never truly leave us, They live on in the kindness they showed, The comfort they shared,

And the love they brought into our lives. Forever in our hearts, love you always.

– Annamarie, Allan, Jacqueline and Linda xx.

GODDARD – Agnes, died September 6, 1999. Miss and love you always.

– Mum, Sandra, Ali and family.

Love and miss you very much.

– Twinkle.

GODDARD – In loving memory of a dear mum. Loved and missed every day.

– Randall, Alan and Natalie.

Night night Granny.

– Love, Myrin, Jodie,

Kayleigh, Erin, Elle and Louie.

MACFARLANE – Treasured memories of Joe, a much loved husband, dad and grandad, who died September 6, 2014. Always in our hearts you’ll stay, Loved and remembered every day.

– Inserted by Cath and family.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of my dad, Donald, passed away September 8, 2015. Forever in my thoughts.

– Love, Nan.