New Zealanders search for signs of Mid Argyll relatives

A family from New Zealand is reaching across the ocean – and the best part of a century – for their long-lost Scottish relatives.

Thomas Hamilton Dargie’s children believe he emigrated to New Zealand in the 1930s from Adrishaig. After he moved to the Land of the Long White Cloud he never reconnected with any of his family.

His son Grant, leading the search, said: ‘We understand he was a worker on a farm that sounds from memory like ‘Barslishnack’ or ‘Barsloshnach’. I don’t think I have spelled or pronounced it correctly though.’

Last week Grant’s youngest brother, another Thomas Hamilton Dargie, was in Adrishaig searching for any family connections locally.

Grant continued: ‘Back in 1977 I did a similar search but lost contact with the family over time. We wanted to try to connect with any possible relatives who may still reside in that area.

‘We are keen to know of any possible kin who may still interested in connecting in with New Zealand or Australian family. I am hoping the Argyllshire Advertiser may help us connect with anyone who may know.’

He added: ‘I attach a couple of snaps in same spot some 41 years apart. It says something about keeping history where possible.’

Now it’s over to you, our readers. Do you have any information that may help Grant, Thomas Jnr and the rest of the Dargie family?

If you can offer any assistance, contact us at the Argyllshire Advertiser – editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or call 01546 602345.

PICS:

Grant Dargie visiting Ardrishaig in 1977 to reconnect with his Scottish family. no_a35NZ_1977GrantDargie01

Grant’s younger brother Thomas in Ardrishaig last week, pictured at the same spot, but with a slightly more bedraggled sign. no_a35NZ_2018ThomasDargie01