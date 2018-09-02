Pirates plunder and pillage village

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Craignish’s annual Pirate Parade set sail on Saturday August 25, with every scallywag in Ardfern uniting for a march and a chant through the village.

Kitted out with hooks, swords and eye-patches, children of all ages set off through the village in search of sweet loot, singing ‘Yo ho’ as they went.