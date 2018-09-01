Ford Fun Day forms a fabulous fete

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There was lots to be seen at the Ford Fun Day on Sunday August 26. Music, food and prizes were on offer for the day to bring the village together.

As well as a raffle table filled with unique gifts, visitors were treated to various games and activities such as the three-legged race, guess the whisky and hook a fish.

There was also plenty of prizes to be won, no matter the talent. If you’re not into baking there was photography and flowers to take part in.

Overall flower winner was Susan Phillis, with best composition won by Jane Goudy and most unusual bouquet by Andrew Morgan. The overall cake winner was Lilly Walsh with her beautiful ice cream cake, best presentation went to Amy Victoria Louise and funniest to Joanna McGregor for her sandwich-shaped cake. As for photography, the overall winner was Alison Jones, with Pete Creech taking the best wildlife photo.

The day was topped off by a live performance by Cabin Fever that had visitors dancing the night away.