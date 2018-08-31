Rachel’s in her element by Bonnie Banks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Rachel Bolwell has completed The Great Scottish Swim to raise awareness of Addison’s disease.

After weeks of land and water-based training every day, the Lochgilphead-born medical student, along with her father, has completed a two-mile swim up Loch Lomond in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Funds raised by Rachel in The Great Scottish Swim will go to the Addison’s Disease Self-help Group, the number one charity for Addison’s sufferers across the world. They are known for creating communities for sufferers, holding conferences and giving out information on everything from how to give emergency injections to going on holiday.

Rachel said: ‘Their information has been vital for me and my family and friends to learn more about it.

‘Thirty young women die every year from undiagnosed Addison’s. If even one doctor could pick it out in one person, that would be amazing. I nearly lost my life to it several times, so I’m very aware of that.’

Addison’s is a rare, long-term autoimmune disease that damages the adrenal glands in the kidneys, diminishing their ability to create enough of two essential hormones: cortisol and aldosterone.

Extreme exhaustion, depression, dark patches on the skin and low levels of salt in the blood are signs of the condition.

Like a diabetic topping up on sugar, Rachel is drinking pickle juice and eating salt to top up her sodium levels.

Rachel said: ‘My papa calls it an addiction to pickled onions.’

Rachel was diagnosed with Addison’s in 2016 after she lost a lot of weight, started suffering panic attacks and developed hyper-pigmentation on her skin.

Today, Rachel’s condition is handled with medication and she manages day-to-day.

She said: ‘I function at my own kind of normal. It’s obviously not what everyone else’s normal is.

‘But I have to be careful of taking risks, because any stress will knock me flat – including emotional stress. Exams, paying bills, stuff like that.’

Rachel has found a bright side, however, saying: ‘I would say my life is much more normal than I expected and I’m able to do potentially even more than before because I’m less naive and more aware of my abilities and where to place them.

‘My priorities are in order. I focus on my health, family, friends and career and divide out my energy.’

Of the swim Rachel said it was ‘a little chilly’.

‘I was struggling on the between the mile and mile and a half, but I unintentionally sped up when I saw the finish line and left Dad behind.

‘A special thank you has to go to my mum (Sylvia) and my sister, Ruth. They have tolerated much over the past wee while. They always know how to cheer me up, even when I feel the weight of this disease is too much they show me that there is so much worth sticking around for.’

As of writing this Rachel has greatly surpassed her £200 target, raising a whopping £1,400 for the Addison’s Disease Self-Help Group. You can still donate to her Just Giving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-bolwell

‘As my dad so aptly put it, this wasn’t to prove that I could overcome Addison’s or find a cure, it was a celebration of the life I have that was so nearly taken away from me.’