Lucy hits record heights

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

While at Cowal Highland Gathering, we got the chance to catch up with Lucy Marshall, who retained the overall female heavy events title.

Mum-of-two Lucy, from Crick near Rugby in the English Midlands, builds her power year-round to compete in her main sport of wire hammer throwing.

Storming to her Cowal victory on August 25, the 36-year-old beat her own games record for throwing the 28lb weight over the bar.

Last year’s record stood at 16 feet, but on Games Saturday she added another six inches to that mark.

Lucy said: ‘This is my fourth Highland games this year. It’s a bit of end-of-season fun really.

‘I love coming to Cowal though because the crowd really gets behind you and it creates a great atmosphere.’