Tea and cakes on offer to sponsored walkers

Mid Argyll fundraisers for Macmillan Cancer Support are inviting people to have a stroll along the Crinan Canal.

The group is organising a special sponsored walk for the cancer charity, starting at Ardrishaig and ending at Crinan.

The walk will start from the Scottish Canals offices on Saturday September 1, with registration taking place at 9.30am. The walk itself will get underway at 10am and – as if raising money for this worthwhile cause was insufficient incentive – there will be delicious home baking, tea and coffee waiting for walkers at the finish.

Sponsor sheets can be obtained at the Mid Argyll Hospital reception, or call Kathleen Young on 01546 605278 to find out more about the sponsored walk.