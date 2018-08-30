Shinty round up – week 35

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Marine Harvest National Division

Inveraray 5 Strathglass 0

Inveraray go second in the table after they beat Strathglass 5-0 at the Winterton

Lewis MacNicol scored from around the penalty spot on 10 minutes to give Inveraray the advantage.

Fraser Watt got a second on 15 minutes with a shot into the bottom corner after a ball was played to the back post.

It was Watt again on the half-hour mark as he made it 3-0 at the break.

Fraser Watt completed his hat-trick just five minutes into the second half when he fired goalwards.

Garry McPherson made it 5-0 with just 12 minutes remaining. MacPherson shot from an angle and the ball went low and hard past the keeper.

Inveraray are now a point ahead of third placed Fort William with both sides having two games to go.

Marine Harvest South Division 1

Lochside Rovers 7 Kilmory 0

Good wide play on the left from Michael MacQueen set up a chance for Lewis Buchanan on seven minutes to send the ball low and hard to the keeper’s right.

Lewis Buchanan got his second on 11 minutes, this time with a smart low finish after good work from Euan Logan and Callum Kirsop to win possession by the corner flag.

Lennon Campbell blasted the ball into the roof of the net on 30 minutes and, with 10 first half minutes remaining, Euan Logan drove the ball into the corner of the to make it 4-0.

Michael MacQueen made it 5-0 just three minutes into the second half when he hit a low 30 yard shot from wide on the right past an unsighted keeper and again he fired home to make it 6-0 with 61 minutes on the clock.

Lochside saved the best until last with a magnificent individual goal from Michael MacQueen. With the keeper coming off his line, MacQueen lobbed the ball over the advancing goalie and into the net to complete his hat-trick and make it 7-0.

Ballachulish 8 Inveraray 0

Ballachulish were relentless as they beat the Inveraray second team 8-0 at the Jubilee Park.

Balla’ set an early marker with Alan Clark scoring on seven minutes.

When referee John MacRitchie awarded the hosts a penalty on 18 minutes, Duncan MacDonald made no mistake from the spot.

Two goals late it the half gave Balla’ a 4-0 interval lead with Duncan MacDonald getting his second on 43 minutes and Alan Clark ding like-wise on the stroke of half-time.

Duncan MacDonald took his tally to four goals with efforts on 60 and 64 minutes, either side of a 62 minute Lorne Brown strike.

Scott Henderson rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time.

Women’s Camanachd Association

Marine Harvest South Division 2

Dunadd 5 Oban 0

Dunadd overcame Oban 5-0 in their 1pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Eilidh Cameron scored four times with Iona McCulloch making up Dunadd’s tally.