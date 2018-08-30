Council urges fly-tipping to be reported

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fly-tipped rubbish in a lay-by near Cairndow was removed by Argyll and Bute Council following last week’s report in the Argyllshire Advertiser.

A council spokesperson said: ‘We are committed to ensuring public spaces in Argyll and Bute are maintained to a high standard and ask that any fly-tipping is reported to us.

‘The fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping is £200. If it is not paid, prosecution could result in a fine of up to £40,000. We all have to play a part in keeping our communities free of rubbish by using the many waste and recycling centres we have in Argyll and Bute.

The fridge freezer and baby cot lifted by the local authority were in a lay-by beside the A83 trunk road at Drishaig, a couple of miles on the Inveraray side of Loch Fyne Oysters.

BEAR Scotland, responsible for trunk road management in the region, commented: ‘We carry out weekly patrols on the trunk road network to report any defects or issues on the routes and, as part of this, our teams record any incidences of excessive litter or fly-tipping which is then passed on to the local authority for removal.

‘Our team will investigate reports of fly-tipping next to the A83 and notify Argyll and Bute Council as required.’

It serves to highlight the problem of rubbish left around the roads of the region.

Debbie Donald, convener of Cairndow Community Council, said: ‘We have lots of rubbish along the roadside and there has been tipping in lay-bys.

‘We also have a problem with litter from cars, people just not thinking about the environment, or who will have to clean it up.’