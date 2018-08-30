Artmap trail hides captivating treasures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There’s still time to journey through the Artmap trail.

Artists from across Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Lorn have thrown open their studio doors for this year’s Artmap Argyll open studio event with the launch of the Artmap Studio directory 11.

For the 11th year of the Red Dot Trail, the event was open over Friday August 24-Monday August 27 but there is still a chance to visit with some studios opening this weekend over Saturday and Sunday – September 1-2.

Known locally as the Red Dot Trail due to participating artists displaying a red dot and number outside their studio, this open weekend gives visitors the opportunity to visit artists in their studios and see how they work.

One of the stops, Louise Oppenheimer in Kilmichael Glassary, works in tapestry, creating vibrant and mesmerising patterns out of wool. Another in Kilmichael Glassary, Kirsty Brady makes glass and resin sculptures as jewellery, or displays for home and garden that shine in the sun.

Sculptor Sian MacQueen displayed her work in Kilmartin alongside Eno Deka’s photography. Sian’s sculptures are inspired by the flowing, softly uneven highland landscape, while Eno Deka’s fascinating photography is made up of many photos layered on top of one another that creates an idea of texture.

And there are many more skilled artists around Argyll with their doors open, waiting to be discovered.

Artmap booklets can be found in galleries and shops, showing the location of studios all over Argyll, from Glencoe to Campbeltown.