Announcements 24/08/18 – 31/08/18

BIRTHS

BORTHWICK

Kevin and Emma are delighted to announce the birth of their baby boy, Connor Jack, on August 19, 2018, at Campbeltown Maternity Unit. A wee brother for Freya and Dylan. A big thank you to all midwives.

GALBRAITH

Kenneth and Alison are delighted to announce the birth of Millie Jayne, on August 5, 2018, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Fourth grandchild for Hugh and Elizabeth Galbraith, and first grandchild for Ian and Norma McKerral.

MARRIAGES

WATSON – SMITH

At St Fillan’s Church, Aberdour, Fife, on August 11, 2018, Lauren, only daughter of Ranald and Mary Watson, Campbeltown, to Andrew, only son of Alastair and Margaret Smith, Strathblane. A wonderful, happy day.

DEATHS

COATS – Peacefully, on August 27, 2018, with her three girls by her side, Sarah Margaret (née Pizey), in her 81st year, a loving wife of the late Sandie Coats, and much loved mother to Amanda, Fiona and Annie. Also a dearly loved sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, and good friend to many. A service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, at 1.15pm, on Thursday, September 13, 2018, followed by a service of thanksgiving, at Kilberry Church, at 2.30pm, on Friday, September 14, 2018. Family and friends are warmly invited to both. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Marie Curie Cancer Care. For further details please contact Stan Lupton Funeral Directors, Tarbert.

MACKAY – Very peacefully, at Kingsmead Care Home, Kingswells, on Sunday, August 26, 2018, Isobel, formerly of Tigh-Na-Craig, Barmore Road, Tarbert, beloved wife of the late Alistair, much loved mum of Ross and Scott, loving mother-in-law and adored nanny. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Old Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, at church door, for the Brain Tumour Charity and MS Society.

MACKILLIGIN – Peacefully at her home, Corranbeg House, Ardfern, on August 24, 2018, Faith Mackilligin, née Shannon, aged 80 years, dearly loved mother of Hannah and Shannon, little granny of Olivia and Rosie, Luke, Zoe and Madeleine, wife of the late Sandy Mackilligin, step-mother to Alice and Sam, sister to Jane and Posy, aunt to Sonya, Paul, Nicki and John, and cousin to Wendy. Funeral service will be held at Craignish Parish Church, Ardfern, on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 11.30am, thereafter to Kilvaree Cemetery and The Craignish Village Hall for refreshments. All friends are welcome to attend.

SCOTT – Peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, after an illness borne with great dignity and courage, Margaret Logan Scott, aged 75 years, of 35 Easfield, Tarbert, beloved and much loved mum of Lesley, Grant, Jonathan and the late Shona, much respected mother-in-law of Michael, Rita and Arlene and adored granny and great granny. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A graveside service will be held at Carrick Cemetery, today, Friday, August 31, 2018, at 12.00 noon. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

acknowledgements

BARCLAY – The family of the late Steven Barclay would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the kind support and the many expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Police Scotland and work colleagues for their assistance, to Rev Robert Macleod for his support and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Islay Frigate Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations for Mid Argyll Cancer Group Support raised £450.

IRWIN – Sheena would like to express her heartfelt thanks to all family and friends for their support, cards and flowers following the sad loss of David. Special thanks to Maggie Wilkieson and the dedicated team of local nurses, who cared for David with gentleness and respect, and to Dr Gross, Dr Ella and the nurses of the Macmillan day ward in Oban. Thanks also to Catriona Hood for turning our thoughts and feelings into words for the service, to David McEwan for stepping in at the last minute, to Kenneth Blair and his staff for their professional service, and to the Argyll Hotel for their purvey. Special thanks to Margaret, Peter, Keever and Stephen. Thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside, and contributed to the retiral collection for Kintyre Cancer and Palliative Care, which raised £1,093.66. Greatly missed and always in our hearts. David Irwin, “Simply the Best”.

IN MEMORIAMS

GILLESPIE – In loving memory of a dear brother, Rodger, who passed away August 22, 2018.

John and Cathie Gillespie and family, South Africa.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Roddy, died August 31, 2016, a loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Jenny and family.

MACLENNAN MBE – In loving memory of our dad, Murdo, died September 1, 2013.

The rolling stream of life rolls on

But still the vacant chair

Recalls the love, the voice, the smile

Of our dad who once sat there.

Greatly missed.

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene x.

For our Grampa

Keep the biscuit jar full.

– Love from all your grandchildren x.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of my dear wife, Alice, who died September 2, 2014.

Your presence I miss,

Your memory I treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

– Your loving husband always, Stewart.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of a dear mum and granny, Alice, died September 2, 2014.

Never forgotten.

– Stewart, Heather and family.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of our mum and granny, Alice, who passed away September 2, 2014.

Always in our thoughts.

– Heather, Norman, Iona, Norman-James and Erin.

MITCHELL – Treasured memories of our dear dad, grandad, great grandad (Johnnie), died August 29, 1995. Forever in our hearts.

– From all the family x.

SHIELDS – In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Rita.

I could search the whole world over

Until the end of time

And never find a mother

As wonderful as mine

And if there is another life

And we are born once more

I pray that God will give to me

The mother I had before.

– Carole-Anne, John, Scott, Yvonne, Leigh-Anne and Mhairi.

SHIELDS – In memory of Rita.

Gone, not forgotten.

– Meg.