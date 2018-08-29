Strut your funky stuff

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ford Line Dancers will soon be back strutting their stuff every Thursday.

They will be back from August 30 in the newly-refurbished Ford Village Hall and welcome anyone, male or female, who is interested in joining.

Line dancer Sue Grocock said: ‘It’s a great way to exercise, and the beauty of this type of dance is that no partner is required neither is any dancing experience necessary as we will be going back to basics. And it’s great toe tapping music. Come along and see, you just might like it.’

For more information contact Sue Grocock on 01546 810046.