Raymond graduates from auction course with top award

Argyll man Raymond Kennedy has been named the top graduate on his livestock auctioneering course.

The prestigious MJ Thomson Award is given each year to the student at Harper Adams University deemed to have been the most deserving in professional studies for livestock market operations and management.

Students work towards the qualification at the Shropshire university over four years while in full-time employment, and the MJ Thomson award is awarded to a Scottish student while an equivalent is awarded south of the border by the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association.

The award is given in conjunction with the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), the body which represents the interests of livestock markets and the Thomson family, long established market operators in the south of Scotland.

John Thomson, director of Thomson Roddick, and IAAS council member, said: ‘Raymond is an excellent advertisement for the auctioneering profession, already selling successfully for United Auctions at Stirling and across the west of Scotland.

‘His successful completion of the course at Harper Adams, along with many others like him, means that high quality new blood is entering the profession, ready to respond to increasing seller demand.

‘He is a great pedigree cattle enthusiast and sellers are always pleased when he is in the box at the Stirling Bull Sales.’

Raymond, who comes from a Glendaruel farming family, said: ‘It’s a great honour to receive the M J Thomson award. Having completed the four year course at Harper Adams.

The 27-year-old continued: ‘I have found it to be a great networking experience for meeting all those within our industry from all over the country. The course itself has done an excellent job in adapting throughout to stay current and relevant to the issues and requirements within our ever changing industry.’