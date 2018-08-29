19th Argyll Scouts explore the world

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

David Smart, Scout Leader, outlines some remarkable achievements of 19th Argyll Scouts

The Year of Young People 2018 provides a platform to promote and celebrate the talents, achievements and contributions of Scotland’s incredible young people.

I would like to highlight the recent achievements of the young people of the 19th Argyll (Lochgilphead) Scout Group which includes 70 boys and girls aged six to 18.

In 2018, three Cubs achieved their Silver Chief Scout awards, the highest award available to members aged 8 to 10, four of the group achieved their Gold Chief Scout award, the highest award available to members aged between 10 and 14, and a member of the Explorer Unit, members aged 14 to 18, achieved his Platinum Chief Scout award and became the first member of the group to complete the Young Leader award. To achieve this, he worked for two years with the Beaver Colony, members aged 6 to 8, and took on a senior leadership role.

In February 2018, eight young people from the group took part in a selection process to secure a place at either the World Scout Jamboree in North America in July 2019 or to join a major expedition to Malaysia in July 2019. More than 250 young people attended the selection process with 70 places available. All members of the 19th Argyll were successful and, as far as we are aware, it was the only unit to achieve this feat.

Two of the team, Martha Payne and Polly Payne, have secured places at the World Scout Jamboree, a three-week adventure at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia, USA. The event is being hosted by the Boy Scouts of America, Scouts Canada and the Scout Association of Mexico. Seventeen thousand Scouts from across the globe will attend. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build relationships, explore other cultures and go on life-changing adventures.

Six of the team – Andrew Smart, James Urquhart, Lorne Barrie, Liberty Hampton, Cameron Garrett and Anna Turner – have secured places in the West Region 2019 expedition to Malaysia. The objective of this expedition is to make real change to communities. The team will be installing clean water, building a play park and working in a rainforest eco-village. At the end of the expedition, the team will get the chance to enjoy the heritage and culture of this amazing country.

The young people are involved in the planning and organisation of both expeditions. In addition, these young people from the 19th Argyll have committed to raising £10,000 – 30 per cent of the gross cost of their adventures – during 2018/19. To date £2,000 has been raised or committed with members of the team also securing part time employment to boost funds.