Kilmartin’s afternoon of entertainment

The weather broke and the sun shone for the Kilmartin Community Initiative Fun Day on Sunday August 19.

Family members of all ages came together for a chat and some fun.

The bottle stall and refreshment tent had steady custom all afternoon, while children rushed from game to game to try their hand at splatting the rat or hooking a duck and even maggot racing (no animals were harmed in the process).

Face painted creatures of all sorts roamed about the village green and tattoos proved popular with all ages. Games of skill included throwing balls backwards into tubs and sponges at the very sporting Lena Carter, head of teaching and learning at Lochgilphead High School.

The more daring made the most of the mobile skate park provided by Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS), while others of a more gentle disposition were entertained by the Bar None Choir and the Melfort Ukuleles. The afternoon was topped off perfectly with an impromptu appearance by members of Mid Argyll Pipe Band, newly returned from Glasgow having come fourth in the world championships and won the champion of champions in their class.

A great way to end a fabulous afternoon.