Celebrating Befrienders with the Easy Club

A group set up to encourage folk to get together, relax and have fun is hosting a special celebration.

The Easy Club, based in Lochgilphead, holds regular music evenings where the format is relaxed and informal. In the spirit of these evenings, the club is holding a concert and dance to celebrate 30 years of the Befrienders charity in Argyll and Bute.

Performers will include the Jam Project, Easy Club performers, Dalriada Ceilidh Band – and the ever popular Rusty Mustangs.

The concert will be held on Saturday September 1 from 6pm to 11pm at Lochgilphead Resource Centre. Entry and refreshments are available by donation, and the evening is BYOB.