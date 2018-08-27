Travelling Gallery tours for 40th birthday

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Travelling Gallery is coming to Argyll with a new exhibition.

Glasgow-based artist Gordon Douglas is bringing the new solo exhibition Black Box Take Stock to Lochgilphead and Tarbert to mark the Travelling Gallery’s 40th birthday.

The Travelling Gallery bus was established in 1978 and continues to bring contemporary art to communities throughout Scotland. Its dual focus is to create highly engaging exhibitions and to provide a unique platform for arts education.

Douglas became interested in the operation and upkeep of the vehicle itself and, as a performance artist, what acts of maintenance go into performing the narrative, social collaborations and technologies of the gallery.

Using the literal mechanics of the bus to create a personalised birthday celebration, Douglas has created an entertaining exhibition which also explores bigger questions about the sustainability of the organisation.

Claire Craig, curator of The Travelling Gallery said: ‘It has been hugely enjoyable, inspiring, and fitting to work with Gordon Douglas in Travelling Gallery’s 40th year.

‘The exhibition continues Travelling Gallery’s excellent history of collaborating and commissioning new work by young Scottish artists, and Gordon has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and worked incredibly hard to produce work that on the surface is vibrant and playful but underneath is very intelligent and asks bigger questions about the future of our organisation.

‘We can’t wait to take Black Box Take Stock on the road and celebrate our birthday with audiences across Scotland.’

The Travelling Gallery will visit Lochgilphead schools on Wednesday August 29 and Thursday August 30, then will move on to Tarbert’s Templar Arts and Leisure Centre on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1.