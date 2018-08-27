MOJO – Musical delight with The Brambelles

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

MOJO 2018 is fast approaching – with eight weeks to go until the big music showcase in Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern.

If all you music makers, shakers and fans cannot wait until Saturday October 20, check out the MOJO Facebook page for demos, more information on each of the acts and their individual social media accounts.

The Brambelles, Kirsteen Black from Colintraive and Alana Mathers from Glendaruel, had already been involved in singing together in their local choir, so were well aquainted with each other before deciding to start their band in 2016.

Initially covering classics, they used their skill in harmonies from the choir and with Alana’s added guitar playing, they almost immediately started playing at big festivals like Fyne Fest, Mama Fest and Best of the West Fest along with many other local events and fundraising gigs where they have always been well received.

From 2018 they started creating their own material, leading to their first original act at MOJO in October.

Having influences like Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan and the band First Aid Kit, their music style delivers a central core of country with pop and light rock throughout.

With complementing lush harmonies and beautifully flowing lyrics, they draw the listener in close for a delightful music experience.

The Brambelles hope in the future is for lots more gigging and to work on recording their first album, so watch out for it.