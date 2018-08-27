Crash scene aimed at making drivers think

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The emergency services will be driving home the consequences of speeding and lack of concentration at Lochgilphead Joint Campus next week.

They will stage a real-time crash from the moment emergency services respond to a call from a driver of a car which has just been in a collision.

The scenario unfolds and people can see how their local emergency services arrive at different times to the scene. Working together, the emergency services assess the situation, detain the driver from one car, cut out a trapped person using hydraulic cutting gear and finally remove a ‘body’ from the wreckage.

The aim is to make young people think hard about their driving which will hopefully reduce the possibility of future collisions and fatalities on Argyll and Bute’s roads.

Most collisions are due to driver error with failing to look, careless driving, sudden braking and speeding the most common factors. Almost a quarter of all serious road collisions in Argyll and Bute in the last three years have occurred on the A83 between Furnace and the Rest and be Thankful, many involving young drivers.

The open event, organised in conjunction with Argyll and Bute youth services, will be held on Tuesday August 28 at 7pm in the joint campus grounds.