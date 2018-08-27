Blooming marvellous displays at the Ardrishaig Flower Show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Ardrishaig Horticulture Society Flower Show opened on Friday August 17, filled with grown goodies from far and wide.

New colours, shapes and scents filled the Ardrishaig Public Hall from the donated flowers, produce, jams, clothes and toys submitted for a prize.

Neil John MacLean opened the show with James McLellan, after nabbing The Thompson Cup for the best fuchsia and recognition for his carrots and the best potatoes in the show.

Kay Ballantine’s adorable rabbit was just one of many contributions that gained her the rosette for the most points in knitting alongside Betty Rhodick.

The younger generation also did very well for themselves. Shaun Doy won the Balliemore Youth Trophy and The Colin Wilson Memorial Quaich for carnations, Gavin Small won a rosette for most points in the children’s section, and Nathan Jackson won The Crawford Cup for school art for Achahoish School.

Amongst the cups, Elizabeth Scott impressively won The President’s Cup and The Coronation Cup for most points in baking and preserves as well as The Anderson Cup for the best sultana cake and Alexis McLellan won a cup for the most points in preserves.

The Coronation Cup for roses went to Sandra Galbraith as well as The Archie J MacDonald memorial trophy for pansies.

But the big one, The Coronation Cup for the most points overall was won by Hugh McLeod with 62 points, as well as The Crawford Cup for the best exhibit and The Tommy Tyson Memorial Cup for best begonia.