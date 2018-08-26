Pride and colour in Inveraray

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was an occasion of pride, pageantry and plenty of emotion in the Royal Burgh of Inveraray as the colours of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards were laid up.

Reverend Dr Roderick Campbell, who himself has served as a military chaplain, accepted the colours with ‘pride and humility’ at a moving church service in the town.

