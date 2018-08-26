Police report – week 34

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Warning to public – iTunes gift card/voucher scams

Police have been made aware some members of the public have recently been victims of an iTunes gift card scam.

There are various methods of scamming people, but one elderly Oban woman recently believed she was in an online relationship for several months with a man who was abroad. Once he had her trust, the man said he needed her to buy him iTunes gift cards and vouchers and send him the codes from the cards.

An alert shop assistant was suspicious about the high value of the gift cards purchased and contacted police. The woman has been scammed of several hundred pounds but she is now aware it was a scam so won’t lose any more money.

Another variation of the same scam is where victims receive telephone calls or emails informing them they have a HMRC tax bill that requires to be paid urgently.

The person who claims to be from HMRC explains that to collect the money, the victim is required to buy iTunes or other gift card/vouchers totalling several hundred pounds and then pass the voucher code number to the caller via email or telephone.

Sergeant Iain MacNicol of Lochgilphead Police Station said: ‘I would urge people not to trust anyone who asks you to buy an iTunes gift card/voucher for them or to pass them the number from a card/voucher.

‘This is highly likely to be a scam and it is important to know these iTunes gift cards/vouchers can only be used to purchase goods from Apple.

‘Please do not be duped into giving out reference numbers of gift cards or vouchers that you buy.

‘HMRC would never require any payment by means of iTunes or any other gift cards. If you receive a call or email making such demands, hang up or ignore the email and contact the police for advice.’

Door lock damaged

The lock on a back door of the Argyll and Bute Council buildings at 1a Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, was damaged sometime between 5pm on Wednesday August 8 and 8am Thursday August 9. Police are investigating the incident.

Vehicle damaged

A rear side window of a British Red Cross Renault minibus was smashed sometime between 6pm on Friday August 10 and 8pm Tuesday August 14 in Union Street, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating.

Drunk driver

A 38-year old man has been charged with drink driving, careless driving and driving without a licence or insurance after his red Toyota Aygo car was stopped by police at 10pm on Thursday August 16, in Kilmory Road, Lochgilphead. The man was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No MOT

A car was stopped by police on the A83 at Lochgilphead at 11pm on Thursday August 17. Checks revealed the vehicle had no MOT and the driver, a 28-year-old woman, was issued with a £100 fixed penalty.

Fixed penalty

A 36-year-old man was issued with a £40 fixed penalty for urinating in Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead, at 1am on Saturday August 18.

No insurance

At 3pm on Saturday August 18, a car was stopped by police for a routine check on the A816 at Lochgilphead. Checks revealed there was no insurance for the vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding offences

Three men and a woman, aged between 49 and 69, were stopped for speeding on the A83 at Lochgilphead on Sunday August 19. They were issued with £100 fixed penalty tickets and three penalty points.

Excessive noise

A 29-year-old man played loud music and behaved in an abusive manner at 11pm on Sunday August 19, in Union Street, Lochgilphead. The man was arrested, charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. A TV and speakers were seized.

Inveraray school fence damaged

A wooden fence was damaged at Inveraray Primary School sometime between 5pm on Friday August 17 and 8am on Monday August 20. Police are investigating the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.