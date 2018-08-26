BoWfest line-up announced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

With just two weeks to go until BoWfest 2018, the Inveraray music festival is close to showcasing the best in Scottish music, food, drink and arts.

The imposing, turreted Inveraray Castle on the shores of Loch Fyne is the jewel in the West Highland’s crown and provides a unique and truly stunning backdrop to this weekend festival, which is mud free and under cover.

The event kicks off on the Friday evening again this year. The music starts on the Campbell stage with Beinn Lee, a six-piece band from Uist, followed by New York-based Seven Nations playing their only UK gig and finally headliners Tide Lines, whose reputation on the live music scene just grows and grows.

Throughout the weekend there will be an eclectic mix of music to suit all tastes with performances from popular west coast favourites including Heron Valley, who are currently between US tours, Dr Hip & the Blues Operation and The Camans.

On the Loch Fyne Whisky stage, the mood will be more mellow with Project Smok, the Bar None Community Choir and The Coaltown Daisies to name but a few.

Bringing their own Indian twist to some classic songs, Glasgow-based Beatles tribute band The Bhangra Beatles will perform on Saturday.

Fresh from performing at Runrig’s ‘Last Dance’ on Saturday, Donnie Munro will bring some of the magic experienced by more than 25,000 people in Stirling on Saturday to the equally spectacular setting of Inveraray Castle next month.

Edinburgh indie/roots quartet Bwani Junction’s take on Graceland, Paul Simon’s hugely successful 1986 album on Sunday.

The BoWfest party will close in style with Celtic rock giants and 2017 Trad Live Band of the Year Skipinnish.

Eleanor, Duchess of Argyll and founder of BoWFest, said: ‘This year’s Best of the West Festival will be fantastic with an enviable line-up of talented musicians, vocalists and bands. The variety of music on offer is astounding and truly shows off the wealth of talent in Scotland.’

BoWfest takes place in the grounds of Inveraray Castle from Friday September 7 to Sunday September 9.