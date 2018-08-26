Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 34

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Beware apathy

There was some suspicion over the intentions of health and social care managers at the recent meeting of Mid Argyll Health and Care Forum (HCF).

Members felt their recent behaviour might be a precursor to changing the forum set-up to make it safer (for managers) and more homogenised across the region.

But there was also strong feeling the HCF should be better attended by public representatives such as community councillors. It was almost a case of ‘if we don’t use it we’ll lose it’.

Even if there are no current plans to do away with the HCFs, it’s clear apathy could finish them off in any case.

The chairwoman made a good point when she argued the HCF must promote its work far better than it has done to date. It should have muscle to represent the people in these treacherous economic times.

Just champion(s)

Congratulations to Mid Argyll and Inveraray pipe bands. What a fantastic achievement over the pipe band season and now you can head for the season finale at Cowal and enjoy yourselves as champions.