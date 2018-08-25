Shinty team aim for final day glory

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Mid Argyll sports team will gain promotion this weekend – if they win their final match of the season.

Dunadd Camanachd ladies shinty team must beat Oban Lorn to become champions of South Division 2.

The club is keen to get a strong support along to MacRae Park, beside Lochgilphead Joint Campus, for this important match.

The game throws-up at 1pm on Sunday August 26.