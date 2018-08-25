Mid Argyll Show 2018 – the results

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

Selected first prize winners from the 2018 Mid Argyll Show.

Full results are available on the Mid Argyll Show website.

Clydesdale horses

Judge: Andrew McMillan: Brood mare: J McLatchie. Foal, colt or filly: C MacPhail. Yeld mare or gelding over three years: M Mayberry. Horse in harness: M Mayberry.

Champion Clydesdale: C MacPhail, Campbeltown. Reserve Champion: J McLatchie, Campbeltown.

Cattle

Highland cattle: Judge: Dexter Logan: Bull, any age: J H Strickland, Cladich. Cow in Calf or with Calf at foot: J H Strickland, Cladich. Suckled Calf: R McMillan, Little Grenach. Three-year-old heifer: R&D Schuster, Dalmally . Two year old heifer: R&D Schuster; One year old heifer: Cladich;

Highland Cattle Champion: Challenge Cup: J H Strickland, Cladich. Reserve Champion, Mrs Strickland Trophy: R&D Schuster. Best Opposite Sex in Highland Cattle section, and the Cnoc Fold Quaich: Cladich. Best Group of Three: Cladich.

Any other Pure Breed of Cattle suitable for Breeding (Judge: Stephen Taylor): Cow in Calf or in Milk: D Anderson, Barnakill.

Open Champion: D Anderson. Reserve Champion: Laggan Farms.

Cross suckled calves (Judge: Stephen Taylor): Bullock calf sired by Limousin: D MacDonald. Heifer calf sired by Limousin: D Semple, Dippen. Heifer calf for beef sired by any other pure breed: Duncan Semple. Bullock calf born after February 1 2018: Euan MacGillivray, Barcaldine. Heifer calf born after February 1 2018: L Morris.

Champion cross suckled calf, Achnaba Cup: E MacGillivray. Reserve Champion: Duncan Semple.

Commercial Beef Cattle: Judge: Stephen Taylor: Heifer for beef, one year old and over: J Morris. Prime Animal Champion: J Morris, Dunlossit.

Unhaltered and Naturally Shown: Cow in Calf or in Milk: D Anderson. Cow with own Calf at foot: A McNair & Son. Heifer in calf: D Anderson. Heifer, yeld suitable for breeding: Laggan Farms. Heifer Calf suitable for Breeding: A McNair & Son. Bullock Calf: I & R Malcolm. Heifer Calf: A McNair & Son. Bullock Calf  Native Sire: I & R Malcolm. Heifer Calf Native Sire: I & R Malcolm.

Naturally Shown Champion: A McNair & Son, Stroneskar. Naturally Shown Reserve: A McNair & Son. Best Crossbred Animal for Breeding: A McNair & Son.

Best Animal in Commercial Beef: E MacGillivray. Best Animal in Commercial Beef , Confined: A McNair & Son.

Cattle section,  Junior Young Handler: Judge: John Graham, show umpire: L Morris, Dunlossit.

Interbreed Beef Cattle Trophies: Judge: John Graham, show umpire: Best Team of Three Breeding Animals: Cladich. Bull or cow and two of its offspring: Cladich. Confined Beef Champion: A McNair & Son. Reserve Champion: D Anderson. Open Beef Champion: E MacGillivray. Reserve Champion: Cladich. Best Homebred Beef Animal: E MacGillivray.

Sheep

Blackface sheep: Judge: David McArthur: Ram two years old and over (confined): R & I Shaw. Ram, Two years old and over (open): J & J MacPherson. Shearling Ram (confined): Tayvallich Estate. Shearling Ram (open): Messrs McArthur. Ram Lamb (confined): R & I Shaw. Ram Lamb (open): J & J MacPherson. Ewe, in milk, three years old and upwards: Donald Shaw. Ewe, in Milk, three years old and upwards (open): Messrs McArthur. Ewe, in milk, two years old (confined): Tayvallich Estate. Ewe, in milk, two years old (open): Messrs McArthur. Gimmer (confined): R & I Shaw. Gimmer (open): J Jackson & Son. Ewe Lamb (confined): R & I Shaw. Ewe Lamb (open): J Jackson & Son. Ewe with own Lamb or Lambs at Foot (open): Messrs McArthur.

Sheep with fleece most suitable for manufacturing (open and confined): R & I Shaw.

Confined Group Champion: Ram, Ewe, Gimmer and Ewe Lamb: R & I Shaw. Open Group Champion: Messrs McArthur. Confined Blackface Champion (Mid Argyll Area): R & I Shaw. Reserve Champion: Tayvallich Estate.

Best Blackface Female Bred by Exhibitor (confined): R & I Shaw. Best Blackface Sheep Bred by Exhibitor: R & I Shaw.

Overall Blackface Championship: Messrs McArthur. Reserve Champion: Messrs McArthur. Opposite Sex to Champion: J & J MacPherson. Male Championship: J & J MacPherson. Female Championship: Messrs McArthur.

Suffolk sheep: Judge: Kenny O’Connor: Ewe (open): J MacDonald. Ewe Lamb (open): G Rowntree.

Champion Suffolk (open): J MacDonald. Reserve Champion (open): G Rowntree. Champion (confined): R Smith. Reserve champion (confined): R Smith.

Texel sheep: Judge: James McKerrow: Ram, one year and over (open): D Anderson. Ram, one year and over (confined): D Anderson. Ram Lamb (open): S Woodrow. Ram Lamb (confined): N McArthur. Ewe (open): J Pirie. Ewe (confined): D Anderson. Gimmer (open): S Woodrow. Gimmer (confined): D Anderson. Ewe Lamb (open): J McDonald. Ewe Lamb (confined): N McArthur.

Champion Texel (open): S Woodrow. Reserve Champion (open): J Pirie. Champion Texel (confined): D Anderson. Reserve Champion (confined): N McArthur.

Blue Faced Leicester Sheep (open) Judge: Stuart Nelson: Ram, one year and over: K, A & R Campbell. Ram Lamb: J McLachlan. Ewe: J McLachlan. Gimmer: J McLachlan. Ewe Lamb: J McLachlan.

Champion Blue Faced Leicester Sheep (open): J McLachlan, Kildalloig. Reserve Champion (open): K, A & R Campbell, Drimsynie.

Any other Pure Breed (open) Judge: Kenny O’Connor: Ram one year and over: J & A Parkhouse. Ram Lamb: J & A Parkhouse. Ewe: J & A Parkhouse. Gimmer: J & A Parkhouse. Ewe Lamb: A & H Bevis.

Champion any other Pure Breeds: J & A Parkhouse. Reserve Champion: J & A Parkhouse.

Cross Bred Sheep (open) Judge: Stuart Nelson: Ewe in Milk: K, A & R Campbell;  Gimmer: K, A & R Campbell. Ewe Lamb: K, A & R Campbell. Three Ewe Lambs off any Blackface Ewe: D McArthur. Cross Bred Sheep Champion: K, A & R Campbell, Drimsynie. Reserve Champion: K, A & R Campbell.

Rare and Minority Breeds (open) Judge: Malcolm Moy: Ram, one year and over: B Campbell. Ewe: B Campbell. Gimmer: B Campbell.

Champion Rare and Minority Breeds: B Campbell; Reserve Champion: B Campbell.

Prime Lambs (open) Judge: Kenny O’Connor: Single Prime Lamb: D Anderson. Three Prime Lambs off Any Other Sire: R Smith. Prime Lambs Champion: D Anderson. Reserve Champion: R Smith.

Group – Breed other than blackface, group of three: J McLachlan.

Craig Taylor Memorial Cup for Junior Young Handler Judge: John Graham, show umpire: A McGeachy, Campbeltown.

Interbreed sheep trophies

Champion Sheep (confined): R & I Shaw. Best other than Blackface confined to Mid Argyll: N McArthur. Overall Champion (Goes forward to Supreme Championship): J McLachlan, Kildalloig. Sheep other than Blackface (open): J McLachlan.

Poultry

Judge: Jamie MacTavish: Large Fowl or Bantam any breed, Male: R Blackwell. Large Fowl or Bantam any breed, Female: K MacLeod Jnr Jnr. Bantam: A Wilson. Bantam any breed, Female: A Wilson. Bantam any breed, Male: H Storie. Waterfowl, any variety, Male: J MacNeil. Waterfowl, any variety, Female: J MacNeil. Goose: D Blair.

Poultry Champion: J MacNeil, Bonawe. Reserve Champion: A Wilson, Achnamara. Most Points in Poultry Section: J Liddell.

Marine Harvest Cup to best young handler: K MacLeod Jnr, Castleton.

Dogs

Judge: Pamela Dunsmore: Any Variety Puppy, six to 12 months: Stuart Finlay. Any Variety Gundog: Derek Wilson. Any Variety Terrier: Enid McMurchy. Any Variety Toy or Utility: C Oliphant. Any Variety Hound or Working: Julia Spencer. Any Variety Pastoral: C Ralston.

Best Pedigree Dog: Enid McMurchy. Confined Champion Dog: Julia Spencer. Best Gun Dog: Derek Wilson. Special Prize of Best Labrador:Stuart Finlay. Most Attractive Puppy under 12 months: Marie Carmichael. Dog in Best Condition: Arthur English. Dog and Handler Most Alike: Finn Grey. Dog with the Waggiest Tail: Daisy Lazenby. Best Veteran Dog, seven years and over: Karla Grove. Best Child Handler: Tilly English. Oldest Dog and Handler (combined age): Catriona Oliphant. Best Dressed Dog: Lauren Foster. Best Barker: Kai Baxter.

Fun Class Winner: Karla Grove.

Gundog Scurry: R Barnett and German shorthaired pointer Lachie.

Gundog Scurry – children: Aileen Barr and Labrador Bella.

Main ring trophies

Confined Champion Dog: J Spencer

Confined Champion Sheep: R & I Shaw

Confined Horse Champion: D Smith

Confined Beef Champion: A McNair & Son

Confined Champion of Show: D Smith

Reserve Confined Champion: R & I Shaw

Open Poultry Champion: J MacNeil

Open Dog Champion: Enid McMurchy

Open Sheep Champion: J McLachlan

Open Horse Champion: Julie Donn

Open Beef Cattle Champion: E MacGillivray

Open Clydesdale Horse Champion: C MacPhail

Supreme championships

Judge: John Graham, show umpire: Supreme Champion of Show, Logan Richmond Cup: Euan MacGillivray. Reserve Supreme Champion: Callum MacPhail

Supreme Confined Champion of Show: Duisdale Cup: Dianne Smith. Reserve Confined Champion: R & I Shaw.

Grassick Cup – most points in sheep and cattle sections: D Anderson.

Home Industries

Walking Sticks and Crooks

Most points: Arthur Dent. Best Exhibit: Arthur Dent

Baking

Most points: Stephen Ryan. Best Exhibit: Andrew MacPherson.

Dairy and Preserves

Most points: Janet West.

Flowers

Most points in classes 31 – 40: Helen Hope. Most points in classes 41 – 47: Corrina Charlwood. Most points overall: Helen Hope.

Handicrafts

Most points: Denise MacMahon

Vegetables

Most points: Wendy Spy. Best exhibit: Louise Millar.

Children’s Section

Age 5-7 most points: Frazer Prentice. Age 8-12 most points: Zoe Prentice.

Under-25: Shaun Doy.