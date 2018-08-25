Mid Argyll Show 2018 – the results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Selected first prize winners from the 2018 Mid Argyll Show.

Full results are available on the Mid Argyll Show website.

Clydesdale horses

Judge: Andrew McMillan: Brood mare: J McLatchie. Foal, colt or filly: C MacPhail. Yeld mare or gelding over three years: M Mayberry. Horse in harness: M Mayberry.

Champion Clydesdale: C MacPhail, Campbeltown. Reserve Champion: J McLatchie, Campbeltown.

Cattle

Highland cattle: Judge: Dexter Logan: Bull, any age: J H Strickland, Cladich. Cow in Calf or with Calf at foot: J H Strickland, Cladich. Suckled Calf: R McMillan, Little Grenach. Three-year-old heifer: R&D Schuster, Dalmally . Two year old heifer: R&D Schuster; One year old heifer: Cladich;

Highland Cattle Champion: Challenge Cup: J H Strickland, Cladich. Reserve Champion, Mrs Strickland Trophy: R&D Schuster. Best Opposite Sex in Highland Cattle section, and the Cnoc Fold Quaich: Cladich. Best Group of Three: Cladich.

Any other Pure Breed of Cattle suitable for Breeding (Judge: Stephen Taylor): Cow in Calf or in Milk: D Anderson, Barnakill.

Open Champion: D Anderson. Reserve Champion: Laggan Farms.

Cross suckled calves (Judge: Stephen Taylor): Bullock calf sired by Limousin: D MacDonald. Heifer calf sired by Limousin: D Semple, Dippen. Heifer calf for beef sired by any other pure breed: Duncan Semple. Bullock calf born after February 1 2018: Euan MacGillivray, Barcaldine. Heifer calf born after February 1 2018: L Morris.

Champion cross suckled calf, Achnaba Cup: E MacGillivray. Reserve Champion: Duncan Semple.

Commercial Beef Cattle: Judge: Stephen Taylor: Heifer for beef, one year old and over: J Morris. Prime Animal Champion: J Morris, Dunlossit.

Unhaltered and Naturally Shown: Cow in Calf or in Milk: D Anderson. Cow with own Calf at foot: A McNair & Son. Heifer in calf: D Anderson. Heifer, yeld suitable for breeding: Laggan Farms. Heifer Calf suitable for Breeding: A McNair & Son. Bullock Calf: I & R Malcolm. Heifer Calf: A McNair & Son. Bullock Calf Native Sire: I & R Malcolm. Heifer Calf Native Sire: I & R Malcolm.

Naturally Shown Champion: A McNair & Son, Stroneskar. Naturally Shown Reserve: A McNair & Son. Best Crossbred Animal for Breeding: A McNair & Son.

Best Animal in Commercial Beef: E MacGillivray. Best Animal in Commercial Beef , Confined: A McNair & Son.

Cattle section, Junior Young Handler: Judge: John Graham, show umpire: L Morris, Dunlossit.

Interbreed Beef Cattle Trophies: Judge: John Graham, show umpire: Best Team of Three Breeding Animals: Cladich. Bull or cow and two of its offspring: Cladich. Confined Beef Champion: A McNair & Son. Reserve Champion: D Anderson. Open Beef Champion: E MacGillivray. Reserve Champion: Cladich. Best Homebred Beef Animal: E MacGillivray.

Sheep

Blackface sheep: Judge: David McArthur: Ram two years old and over (confined): R & I Shaw. Ram, Two years old and over (open): J & J MacPherson. Shearling Ram (confined): Tayvallich Estate. Shearling Ram (open): Messrs McArthur. Ram Lamb (confined): R & I Shaw. Ram Lamb (open): J & J MacPherson. Ewe, in milk, three years old and upwards: Donald Shaw. Ewe, in Milk, three years old and upwards (open): Messrs McArthur. Ewe, in milk, two years old (confined): Tayvallich Estate. Ewe, in milk, two years old (open): Messrs McArthur. Gimmer (confined): R & I Shaw. Gimmer (open): J Jackson & Son. Ewe Lamb (confined): R & I Shaw. Ewe Lamb (open): J Jackson & Son. Ewe with own Lamb or Lambs at Foot (open): Messrs McArthur.

Sheep with fleece most suitable for manufacturing (open and confined): R & I Shaw.

Confined Group Champion: Ram, Ewe, Gimmer and Ewe Lamb: R & I Shaw. Open Group Champion: Messrs McArthur. Confined Blackface Champion (Mid Argyll Area): R & I Shaw. Reserve Champion: Tayvallich Estate.

Best Blackface Female Bred by Exhibitor (confined): R & I Shaw. Best Blackface Sheep Bred by Exhibitor: R & I Shaw.

Overall Blackface Championship: Messrs McArthur. Reserve Champion: Messrs McArthur. Opposite Sex to Champion: J & J MacPherson. Male Championship: J & J MacPherson. Female Championship: Messrs McArthur.

Suffolk sheep: Judge: Kenny O’Connor: Ewe (open): J MacDonald. Ewe Lamb (open): G Rowntree.

Champion Suffolk (open): J MacDonald. Reserve Champion (open): G Rowntree. Champion (confined): R Smith. Reserve champion (confined): R Smith.

Texel sheep: Judge: James McKerrow: Ram, one year and over (open): D Anderson. Ram, one year and over (confined): D Anderson. Ram Lamb (open): S Woodrow. Ram Lamb (confined): N McArthur. Ewe (open): J Pirie. Ewe (confined): D Anderson. Gimmer (open): S Woodrow. Gimmer (confined): D Anderson. Ewe Lamb (open): J McDonald. Ewe Lamb (confined): N McArthur.

Champion Texel (open): S Woodrow. Reserve Champion (open): J Pirie. Champion Texel (confined): D Anderson. Reserve Champion (confined): N McArthur.

Blue Faced Leicester Sheep (open) Judge: Stuart Nelson: Ram, one year and over: K, A & R Campbell. Ram Lamb: J McLachlan. Ewe: J McLachlan. Gimmer: J McLachlan. Ewe Lamb: J McLachlan.

Champion Blue Faced Leicester Sheep (open): J McLachlan, Kildalloig. Reserve Champion (open): K, A & R Campbell, Drimsynie.

Any other Pure Breed (open) Judge: Kenny O’Connor: Ram one year and over: J & A Parkhouse. Ram Lamb: J & A Parkhouse. Ewe: J & A Parkhouse. Gimmer: J & A Parkhouse. Ewe Lamb: A & H Bevis.

Champion any other Pure Breeds: J & A Parkhouse. Reserve Champion: J & A Parkhouse.

Cross Bred Sheep (open) Judge: Stuart Nelson: Ewe in Milk: K, A & R Campbell; Gimmer: K, A & R Campbell. Ewe Lamb: K, A & R Campbell. Three Ewe Lambs off any Blackface Ewe: D McArthur. Cross Bred Sheep Champion: K, A & R Campbell, Drimsynie. Reserve Champion: K, A & R Campbell.

Rare and Minority Breeds (open) Judge: Malcolm Moy: Ram, one year and over: B Campbell. Ewe: B Campbell. Gimmer: B Campbell.

Champion Rare and Minority Breeds: B Campbell; Reserve Champion: B Campbell.

Prime Lambs (open) Judge: Kenny O’Connor: Single Prime Lamb: D Anderson. Three Prime Lambs off Any Other Sire: R Smith. Prime Lambs Champion: D Anderson. Reserve Champion: R Smith.

Group – Breed other than blackface, group of three: J McLachlan.

Craig Taylor Memorial Cup for Junior Young Handler Judge: John Graham, show umpire: A McGeachy, Campbeltown.

Interbreed sheep trophies

Champion Sheep (confined): R & I Shaw. Best other than Blackface confined to Mid Argyll: N McArthur. Overall Champion (Goes forward to Supreme Championship): J McLachlan, Kildalloig. Sheep other than Blackface (open): J McLachlan.

Poultry

Judge: Jamie MacTavish: Large Fowl or Bantam any breed, Male: R Blackwell. Large Fowl or Bantam any breed, Female: K MacLeod Jnr Jnr. Bantam: A Wilson. Bantam any breed, Female: A Wilson. Bantam any breed, Male: H Storie. Waterfowl, any variety, Male: J MacNeil. Waterfowl, any variety, Female: J MacNeil. Goose: D Blair.

Poultry Champion: J MacNeil, Bonawe. Reserve Champion: A Wilson, Achnamara. Most Points in Poultry Section: J Liddell.

Marine Harvest Cup to best young handler: K MacLeod Jnr, Castleton.

Dogs

Judge: Pamela Dunsmore: Any Variety Puppy, six to 12 months: Stuart Finlay. Any Variety Gundog: Derek Wilson. Any Variety Terrier: Enid McMurchy. Any Variety Toy or Utility: C Oliphant. Any Variety Hound or Working: Julia Spencer. Any Variety Pastoral: C Ralston.

Best Pedigree Dog: Enid McMurchy. Confined Champion Dog: Julia Spencer. Best Gun Dog: Derek Wilson. Special Prize of Best Labrador:Stuart Finlay. Most Attractive Puppy under 12 months: Marie Carmichael. Dog in Best Condition: Arthur English. Dog and Handler Most Alike: Finn Grey. Dog with the Waggiest Tail: Daisy Lazenby. Best Veteran Dog, seven years and over: Karla Grove. Best Child Handler: Tilly English. Oldest Dog and Handler (combined age): Catriona Oliphant. Best Dressed Dog: Lauren Foster. Best Barker: Kai Baxter.

Fun Class Winner: Karla Grove.

Gundog Scurry: R Barnett and German shorthaired pointer Lachie.

Gundog Scurry – children: Aileen Barr and Labrador Bella.

Main ring trophies

Confined Champion Dog: J Spencer

Confined Champion Sheep: R & I Shaw

Confined Horse Champion: D Smith

Confined Beef Champion: A McNair & Son

Confined Champion of Show: D Smith

Reserve Confined Champion: R & I Shaw

Open Poultry Champion: J MacNeil

Open Dog Champion: Enid McMurchy

Open Sheep Champion: J McLachlan

Open Horse Champion: Julie Donn

Open Beef Cattle Champion: E MacGillivray

Open Clydesdale Horse Champion: C MacPhail

Supreme championships

Judge: John Graham, show umpire: Supreme Champion of Show, Logan Richmond Cup: Euan MacGillivray. Reserve Supreme Champion: Callum MacPhail

Supreme Confined Champion of Show: Duisdale Cup: Dianne Smith. Reserve Confined Champion: R & I Shaw.

Grassick Cup – most points in sheep and cattle sections: D Anderson.

Home Industries

Walking Sticks and Crooks

Most points: Arthur Dent. Best Exhibit: Arthur Dent

Baking

Most points: Stephen Ryan. Best Exhibit: Andrew MacPherson.

Dairy and Preserves

Most points: Janet West.

Flowers

Most points in classes 31 – 40: Helen Hope. Most points in classes 41 – 47: Corrina Charlwood. Most points overall: Helen Hope.

Handicrafts

Most points: Denise MacMahon

Vegetables

Most points: Wendy Spy. Best exhibit: Louise Millar.

Children’s Section

Age 5-7 most points: Frazer Prentice. Age 8-12 most points: Zoe Prentice.

Under-25: Shaun Doy.