Final end victory for Ardrishaig

Ardrishaig Bowling Club held its Invitation Open Pairs competition on Saturday August 4.

The final was a close and dramatic encounter between Tarbert pair Ian Clark and Peter McLean and Ardrishaig’s Tommy McCrae and Alastair Craig.

The Ardrishaig pair came out on top, scoring four shots in the last end to take the trophy.

The tournament was sponsored by Danny’s hardware store and garden centre in Lochgilphead, and the bowling club wishes to thank Roddy and Sylvia from Danny’s for their sponsorship.