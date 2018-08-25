Building starts on vital Cairndow childcare centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Work has started on new £2 million family and early years centre at the head of Loch Fyne.

After years of planning, consulting, fundraising and hoping, the beginning of building work was marked with a ceremonial sod-cutting on the site at Clachan, Cairndow.

The project has been led by the charity Cairndow Community Childcare, and the new building will enable the charity to relocate from Cairndow Village Hall to the purpose-built centre.

Following a public tendering process, building contractor Emtec Property Services has been appointed alongside MAST architects and other local partners including Cowal Design and Taynuilt-based Gregor Cameron Consultancy Ltd.

The project is being funded by the Big Lottery, the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Fund, alongside the Robertson Trust, the Ardkinglas Estate, Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd, Cairndow Childcare and the Cairndow community’s own fundraising efforts.

There will be a separate community services room as well as a childcare centre, offering a space for visiting healthcare practitioners for example, without overlapping with the facilities offered at Cairndow Village Hall.

Children and staff from Cairndow Childcare gathered at the site – on a former conifer plantation at the mouth of Glen Fyne – on Thursday August 16 to break the ground at the site.

Cairndow Community Childcare chairwoman Alison Hutchins said: ‘This is just amazing. It has been a long time coming and there has been a lot of work over seven years between the initial conception and developing the project.

‘The real heavy work in terms of the application process has happened over the past five years. And here we are today.’

Economic development and population growth is a key priority for Argyll. The new facility will be part of the process of halting and reversing population decline.

The centre will play an important role in enabling parents to return to the workplace, run their own businesses or pursue careers in the area.

Alison Hutchins commented: ‘If you have the services and the infastructure there’s no doubt people will come, and there are jobs about.

‘Ans speaking personally, I wouldn’t be working in this area without reliable childcare.’

Construction of the centre is expected to be complete by next autumn.