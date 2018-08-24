Youth shinty takes Macaulay centre stage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Prior to the senior shinty Macaulay Cup Final on Saturday August 18, three Argyll and Bute district teams contested a round-robin tournament at the nearby rugby club.

The tournament featured S1 teams representing Oban/Ballachulish, Mid Argyll and Cowal and Bute.

Mid Argyll were up first against the Oban area team. From the start Oban put pressure on the less experienced Mid Argyll side and at the end of the 15 minute game managed to win by two goals to nil. Mid Argyll then faced Cowal and Bute, with the Cowal area team scoring five goals. It was clear that the next game would be close and it was won by a goal to nil by Oban.

The young Mid Argyll side showed a big improvement in the next round, getting used to the bigger pitch and playing 12-aside.

The competition came down to a final game decider between Cowal/Bute and Oban/Ballachulish. It was another excellent match with superb skills and tactical awareness demonstrated. While Oban dominated possession, it was the Cowal team that scored first, then compounded Oban’s misery by firing home another breakaway goal.

The victory ensured that that Cowal and Bute retained the trophy.