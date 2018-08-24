Tarbert holds up well in rain

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The second round of the Archie MacNab Memorial Cup took place on Saturday August 18 at Tarbert Golf Club in dismal conditions. The course, though, held up well after recent wet weather, with the greens running nicely.

The difficult weather didn’t deter Iain Macalister from taking the honours with a fantastic 68, giving him 40 stableford points and an overall total of 80. He was in total control all day with 16 pars and two bogeys in his round. In second place was James Smyth with 37 points and third Peter Cupples on 36. Peter scooped the magic birdie pot with the only two of the day at the eighth.

In the ladies championship Heather Brownlie strengthened her position with an 86 to take a commanding lead into next weekend’s final round.

On Saturday August 25 the club looks forward to the hosting of the Tarbert Hotel-sponsored Am Am, open to both ladies and gents. Entry is £30 per three person team and spaces are available. Contact the clubhouse on 01880 820565.

Club members were saddened to hear of the passing of Steven Barclay earlier in the week. Steven held the position of greenkeeper for several years and was a long standing and valued member of the club. Everyone at Tarbert Golf Club extends their sympathies to the Barclay and MacFarlane families at this sad time.