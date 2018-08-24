Double Champion of Champions titles for Mid Argyll bands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll can boast two leading global pipe bands after Saturday’s world championships in Glasgow.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band were looking to retain their Grade 1 title on Glasgow Green but in the end came second behind a superb performance by Northern Ireland’s Field Marshal Montgomery. Consistency, however, paid off for Inveraray as they were crowned Grade 1 Champion of Champions across all five major competitions during 2018 – for the third year running.

In Grade 4B, a young Mid Argyll Pipe Band kept up the momentum started in May when they won the British title. Led by Pipe Major Craig Lang, they performed tremendously well all season. A fourth place finish in the world championship ensured Mid Argyll Pipe Band won the Grade 4 Champion of Champions title for 2018.

Early excitement for the Mid Argyll drum corps – when they were awarded the drumming Champion of Champions crown – turned to disappointment by the beginning of this week when the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association amended the result. The Mid Argyll drummers were tied on points with Lower Clyde Pipes and Drums across the season but the fact Lower Clyde got a better result on the day put them just ahead, leading to confusion.

Craig Lang said: ‘It’s been a historic season for the band, being crowned British champions in May, then going on to win Champion of Champions on Saturday, an unbelievable achievement for such a young group.

‘Myself and lead drummer Graeme McMillan are immensely proud of every member. The work they have put in over last year has been admirable and we hope we have given Mid Argyll a band to be proud of.’

Pipe Major Stuart Liddell of Inveraray and District was pleased with his band’s result, commenting: ‘It has been another fantastic season for the band – having been second in four of the five championships, winning the Europeans in Forres and securing the Champion of Champions for the third consecutive year.

‘The competition this year has been of a very high level and has been interesting to see four different bands lift titles – Scottish Power (British), St Lawrence O’Toole from Ireland (UK and Scottish), ourselves (European) and Field Marshall Montgomery – who have just been crowned the world champions for the 12th time under Pipe Major Richard Parkes, equalling the record set by the legendary Pipe Major Ian McLellan of Strathclyde Police.

‘It is great to be included amongst these great bands and the consistency is reflective of all the hard work that goes into it.’

Elsewhere, in Novice A, Oban High School came second behind Dollar Academy.

Kintyre Schools came an excellent fifth in a Novice B competition featuring 19 bands from across the globe.