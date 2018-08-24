Bowlers ignore weather to contest McKerlie pairs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

On Saturday August 18, no fewer than 24 teams competed for the Lochgilphead Bowling Club McKerlie Open Pairs competition.

Spirits were high among the players despite the poor weather early on, but conditions slowly improved into the afternoon.

After some very hard fought bowling the competition reached the semi-final stage.

Sandy Carr and Marion Carr of Oban Bowling Club took on Alan Guy and Stuart Crawford from Lochgilphead, with the home team coming through in this one.

In the other semi-final, Peter McArthur and Conner McArthur from Maybole played Tarbert pair Ian Clark and Peter McLean. Ian and Peter were victorious in this game.

The final was slightly more one-sided than previous games, and it ended with Alan Guy and Stuart Crawford coming through the entire day undefeated to win the trophy.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club would like to extend thanks to all the bowlers who travelled from far and wide and who endured the traditional Scottish weather of wind and rain.

Thanks also to sponsor Stuart Crawford Joinery for supporting the competition for the second successive year.