Time for Cowal fun and games

The 2018 Cowal Highland Gathering is up and running, this year welcoming record numbers of Highland dancers to Dunoon Stadium for the biggest event on the Highland dancing circuit, the World Highland Dancing Championships.

Pipe band fans will be delighted to hear more than 40 bands have signed up to take part in the competitions to win the historic Cowal silverware.

The Drakes of Hazard are back promising to give everyone a ‘quacking’ day out and, new for 2018, the event welcomes Pedal Power vs Parkour, a thriller pitching the skills of a trials rider and a BMX rider against a parkour athlete.

Cowal’s legendary Ceilidh Tent will be bouncing to Beinn Lee, Heron Valley, The American Rogues and headliners Tide Lines.

Then there’s the children’s entertainment tent, craft tent where you can make your own Cowal Highland Games medal with Sea Drift Pottery, giant games, Artie’s Tartan Tales, mountain biking and crazy golf.

Cowal Highland Gathering chairman Ronnie Cairns said: ‘Over the last few years, Cowal has grown to be much more than a Highland Gathering. It really has got something for everyone.’

Tickets are available online or from Dunoon Stadium during the Gathering.

This year’s Cowal Highland Gathering runs between Thursday August 23 and Saturday August 25.