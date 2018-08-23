Marie Curie volunteers get stuck into charity sticks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Mid Argyll Fundraising group for Marie Curie had a busy day at Mid Argyll Show.

There was great interest in the various fundraising competitions, including the chance to win a load of firewood logs by guessing the number of sticks in a trailer beside the stand.

Men were seen pacing out the trailer, measuring the height and depth and working out the number of sticks per cubic foot.

The challenge of guessing the number of logs, for some of the male fraternity, was scientific and logical, not to say competitive.

In the end, the generous load of firewood from Alan Ryan was, of course, won by a woman.

Jessie Crowe from Benmore, near Dunoon, was the nearest with a guess of 1,584. There were, in fact, 1,571 sticks in the trailer – worth more than £160.

Another competition was to guess the number of daffodils in a jar. The closest answer to the correct total of 117 was an estimate of 120 from Scott Cameron of Cairnbaan.

Jenny Brolly of Mid Argyll Fundraising group for Marie Curie said: ‘We had a great day at the show. It was so busy and the trailer of logs competition went down a storm.

‘Thanks to everyone who supported us and I’m pleased we raised £776 on the day to help people living with a terminal illness.’

Marie Curie has a vision to help create a better life for people and their families living with a terminal illness.

It has been around since the 1940s and cares for people living with any terminal illness including cancer, motor Neurone disease, Parkinson’s Disease, dementia, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Marie Curie nurses provide help and support, along with volunteers and advisers up and down the country.

In the words of one person who has used Marie Curie’s services: ‘Marie Curie made the unbearable bearable.’