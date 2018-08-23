Fun, fun, fun in Ford

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

All roads lead to Ford on Sunday August 26 when the village fun day is held.

There will be something for all the family, with baking, floral and photography competitions. And, of course, the ever-popular three-legged race, sack and egg and spoon races.

And for the hardier souls the tug-of-war will test the strength and determination.

With much more to keep everyone entertained, Ford Fun Day will be held between 12pm and 4pm on Sunday August 26.

To round off the day, there is to be a BYOB party in the village hall, with live music from Cabin Fever.