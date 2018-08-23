Argyll artists open studio doors to join The Red Dot Trail

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Red Dot Trail is almost here, featuring the creative talents spread across Mid Argyll for the 11th installment.

Artists from across Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Lorn are preparing to throw open their studio doors for this year’s Artmap Argyll open studio event with the launch of the Artmap Studio directory 11.

For the first time the event will be held over two consecutive weekends, this year running from Friday August 24 until Monday August 27, with some artist studios will also open the following Saturday and Sunday – September 1-2.

Known locally as the Red Dot Trail due to participating artists displaying a red dot and number outside their studio, this open weekend gives visitors the opportunity to visit artists in their studios and see how they work.

Fascinating insights can be found such as Tayvallich artist Lottie Goodlet, known for her seaweed-themed photos.

Lottie, said: ‘For twenty years I have been snorkelling and swimming in the beautiful Sound of Jura and am fascinated by the realm of seaweed below me. I see it as secret and unexpected treasure with kelp forests and sea meadows gracefully riding the ebb and flow of the tides and currents. I dive for eye-catching specimens and then back home arrange and press them into artwork to capture their exquisite colour and diverse and extraordinary forms.’

Artmap Studio directories are available from outlets across Argyll or online at www.artmapargyll.co.uk