Announcements 17/08/18 – 23/08/18

BIRTHS

MCMILLAN

Alistair and Lynette are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful daughter, Hallie Mary, on July 3, 2018, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A wee sister for Khloe. Thanking all midwives at home and away.

ENGAGEMENTS

MCCULLOCH – CAMERON

Both families have pleasure in announcing the engagement of Lynn McCulloch and Kevin Cameron. Lynn is the granddaughter of Harry and May McIver, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

GILLESPIE – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 22, 2018, Rodger Gillespie, in his 82nd year, 33 Dalaruan Street and formerly of Main Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Flora MacCallum, much loved father of Lorraine and a loving granda of Kerry. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Kidney Dialysis Campbeltown and the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

HARRISON – Suddenly but peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on August 21, 2018, Alma Loise Harrison (Louie), in her 99th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Lennox Harrison, much loved mum of Harry, Louise and the late Nixon, loving gran of Stefan, Laura, Joanne, Jemma and Claire, and a much loved great gran. Funeral service will be held in the Clydebank Crematorium, on Monday, September 3, 2018 at 1.30pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

IRWIN – Peacefully at home, Rockferne West, North Shore Street, Campbeltown, on August 19, 2018, David Irwin, in his 63rd year, dearly beloved partner of Sheena Robertson and a much loved brother and uncle.

MACKENZIE – Suddenly, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on August 16, 2018, John MacKenzie, aged 74 years, of 14 Hillview Terrace, Ardrishaig, beloved husband of Val, much loved father of Heather, Alex and Donald, a dearly loved and adored grandpa, dear brother of Angus, Anne, Flora, Margaret and the late Jean, and a cherished brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium, on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Sadly missed.

MCISAAC – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on August 13, 2018, Katherine Margaret McIsaac, née Wotherspoon, in her 80th year, 1 St Columba’s Way, Southend, beloved wife of Duncan McIsaac.

POPE (LANG) – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 19, 2018, Erika Agnes Lang, in her 64th year, 15 Roading Cottages, Campbeltown, dearly beloved mum of Kylie, Eden, Layla, Connor and the late Roby, much loved granny of Nyla, Adam, Efa, Ethan and Corey and a special friend to many. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Kintyre Cancer and Palliative Care.

WILLETT – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, with his family by his side, on August 15, 2018, Peter Alexander Willett, aged 74 years, Longstop, Witchburn Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Marion Lenke, much loved dad of Karen, Jane and Peter, loving granda of Iona-Marie, Jay, Conner and Solana, and great granda of Esmie and Lyle. Funeral service in Cardross Crematorium, on August 28, 2018 at 1.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to any animal charity of your choice.

IN MEMORIAMS

GARDNER – Edwin Paul, died August 23, 2015. Always loved, Always remembered.

Treasured and cherished memories.

– Christine, Jamie, Angie and family.

MACFARLANE – In loving memory of Alastair, who died in Sri Lanka on August 24, 2013.

A dearly loved son and brother, remembered every day.

– Mum and Malcolm xx.

Treasured memories of all our loved ones gone before. Forever in our thoughts.

MCKERRAL – Neil, a loving and much loved son, brother and uncle, who died August 28, 2008. Missed every day.

– Mum, Iain, Marie and Phil.

Miss you lots, Uncle Neil xx.

– Hannah and Liam.

MCNEILL – In loving memory of my wife, May, who passed away August 24, 2012. You left a heart full of memories.

– Don x.

MOTHERWELL – In loving memory of our dear husband, father and grandfather, Martin, who passed away on August 26, 1998. Always in our thoughts.

– Love, Mary and all the family.