Announcements 10/08/18 – 16/08/18

BIRTHS

DANIELS – Jack Daniels and Tracey Andrews are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Charlie Leo Daniels, born Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Both families are absolutely delighted. A brother for Jack James Taylor Daniels.

REID

Alan and Helen are delighted to announce the birth of Sophie Ava, on July 30, 2018, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Third grandchild for Pam and John Reid, and first grandchild for Steve and Joan Thompson.

MARRIAGES

MCKINLAY – KELLY

Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of Rebecca, only daughter of John and Eileen, to Darren, youngest son of Donald and Rhona, at Trump Turnberry, Ayrshire, on Saturday, August 4, 2018. A perfect day shared with family and friends.

DEATHS

BRYCE – Peacefully, at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, on Saturday, August 11, 2018, George, beloved husband of Flora (née Allan), a much loved dad of Allan and Louise, and adored grandad of Emma and Fergus. A dear brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle to his family. A funeral service will take place at Greenock Crematorium, on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 12.00 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

HAWKINS – Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on August 2, 2018, Alan John Hawkins, aged 76 years, of 32 Barr Mor View, Kilmartin (formerly of Burndale, Kilmartin), dearly loved brother and uncle to all the family, and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at St Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 11.30am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers and Catholics for AIDS Prevention and Support. Black ties not necessary, colours preferred. All are welcome.

HUNTER – Peacefully in Ballachulish, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, August 12, 2018, Norman George Hunter, in his 81st year, husband of the late Agnes MacCallum, loving partner of Margaret Harrison, much loved dad of Norma, Michelle and Alistair, and loving granda and papa of Greg, Rhona, Cian, Aela, Emily, Freya and Evan. Father-in-law of Ricky, David and Laura, much loved brother of Elizabeth and brother-in-law of Billy. At Norman’s request, a graveside service will take place at Beoraid Cemetery, Morar, on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to the Marine Hotel, Mallaig. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Fishermen’s Mission. Please meet at the cemetery gates at 12.50pm.

acknowledgements

MCCALLUM – The family of the late Betty McCallum (Vernall) would like to thank all family and friends for all the beautiful flowers, cards, support and expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks to all NHS staff at Campbeltown Hospital and the community nursing team for their care, especially Macmillan nurse, Maggie Wilkieson. Thanks also to all staff at Kintyre Nursing Home and to Carers Direct for looking after Betty during her period of illness. Sincere thanks to Rev William Crossan for a lovely service, to David McEwan for the beautiful music, to

T A Blair funeral directors for their thoroughly professional arrangements, and to the Argyll Arms Hotel for the great hospitality. Finally, sincere thanks to all who attended the church service and graveside. A retiral collection raised £2,338.64, to be divided between the Marie Curie Fund and RNIB.

IN MEMORIAMS

BLACK – Treasured memories of Gilbert, our dearly loved husband, father and papa, passed away August 15, 2017.

Remembered with a song in our hearts.

– Jean and family.

LIDDELL – Precious memories of our dear dad, Robert, died August 9, 2004.

Sad are our hearts without you,

Silent tears still fall,

But living our lives without you,

Is the hardest part of all.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine, Robert, Grant and Stephanie.

MACGILLIVRAY – In loving memory of my wife Jessie (née Girvan), who died August 21, 2007.

In my heart you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Ian.

MCCALLUM – Precious memories of a loving husband, dad and grandpa, Colin, who died on August 22, 2011.

MUIR – Treasured memories of Jim, a dear brother and uncle, died August 20, 2011.

Always in our thoughts.

– Jean, Jessie and family xx.

SCOTT – In loving memory of Donald, who passed away August 15, 2011.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum, Archie, Fiona, Calum and famillies.

WOODROW – Treasured memories of Donnie, beloved father and grandfather, who died August 22, 2015.

Loved and missed.

– Alison and family.