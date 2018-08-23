All signs point to Inveraray Inn

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Inveraray Inn has had permission granted to instal new signs, some of them illuminated at its premises.

The Loch Fyne-side hotel, which has 36 bedrooms as well as two bars and a large restaurant, has been given the go-ahead by Argyll and Bute Council to erect eight new signs.

Submitted on June 1, the decision to grant the inn its eight signs was given on August 3 under listed Building Consent.

Owners cited the importance of passing trade to the hotel’s business as a key reason for their application, since the dominant building can often be overlooked coming from Oban.

A supporting statement said: ‘The owners are aware that visitors arriving from the north via the Dalmally road will pass by the hotel and continue onward without registering the amenities the hotel offers.

‘Despite, or perhaps because of, its size and presence, the northwest facing elevation as seen on the approach from Dalmally does not convey the welcoming comforts within. Consequently trade is being lost on this

key route. To address this issue, a single sign is proposed.’

This sign will be a timber, 2,430 by 1,500mm black pained field with with white painted lettering, appropriate in proportion to the building.

The other seven signs will be used to point out space for parking to the side of the building, which is owned by the hotel. They are also planned to preserve these spaces for use by hotel patrons.