Macmillan has fundraising down to a ‘tea’

One of the main attractions at the Mid Argyll Show for many years has been the delicious home-baking and savouries on offer at the tea tent run by Mid Argyll fundraisers for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The tent was buzzing, with volunteers rushed off their feet during the lunchtime rush – and this after a hectic pre-show period baking and organising the tent, catering and everything else.

A raffle was also on offer, with the main prize a hamper bulging with Scottish produce. The lucky winners were Mr and Mrs Motion.

All the hard work at Mid Argyll Show proved well worth it for Macmillan, as £2,692.34 was raised on the day.

Kathleen Young of the Macmillan committee said: ‘We thank everyone for supporting us and for donating so generously.’