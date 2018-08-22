Lochgilphead’s MACPool launches car charging station

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead’s MACPool has launched an electric vehicle charging point at the pool car park.

Organised by former MACPool manager Graham Love and provided through a generous grant from the Energy Savings Trust, the charging point provides fast charging – free of charge for drivers with a ChargePlace Scotland Payment Card.

This installation represents a further stage on the ongoing plans for redevelopment of the pool and its commitment to energy conservation and the use of renewable energy sources.

The Foster family were the first to try out the charging station, with three generations arriving with their electric cars.

Alpa Foster said: ‘Everybody’s aware of plastic in the oceans and on land but no one thinks about pollution in the air. We need to get more people buying electric cars and lowering the carbon footprint.’

The Evolt charging station will be free to use for a year.