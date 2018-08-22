Fun for all ages at Inveraray Shinty Club open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray Shinty Club hosted its annual open day at the Winterton on Sunday August 12.

The day started at 10am with the club’s youth coaches putting the primary aged players through their paces with some fun skill-testing. As part of the day each member received some training gear kindly sponsored buy Cooke Aquaculture Scotland who also paid for a new set of children’s strips.

As with last year the ‘older generation’ then got in on the act with five teams competing for the six aside Peter MacCallum Memorial Quaich. WD Semple, The Inveraray Inn, The George Hotel and Londis Inveraray sponsored a team each throughout the group stage of the round robin tournament. In the end though it was the George Hotel and Londis teams which won through to contest the final with The George Hotel winning on penalties.

At the end of the tournament trophies, kindly supplied by Midton Acrylics, were given to the winners and runners-up and the Peter MacCallum Quaich handed over to the winning captain. In addition the club remembered the feats of the 1968 Inveraray team which won the Celtic Society Cup by presenting commemorative trophies to veterans from that win.

Thanks were also given to all those that helped support the club in what has become a special day in the clubs year.

Inveraray chairman Euan McMurdo said: ‘I am delighted with how the day turned out and it was great to have so many people from the club, young to old, there throughout the day.’

The club raised around £1,000 which will go towards the running of the club and future projects.